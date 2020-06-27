All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

10715 W. 13th Avenue

10715 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10715 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom Duplex- Available Now!! Hardwoods-2 Blocks from Lightrail! - Come home to this bright 2 bedroom charming home in Lakewood.

Updated with refinished hardwoods, new tile, one car garage, and 2 blocks from the new Commuter Light Rail!

This space has two nicely sized bedrooms; lots of storage, W/D hook ups, and a sunny and open eat-in kitchen. With fresh custom paint, new window coverings, updated fixtures, and location that cant be beat-This one will go quickly!!

Walking distance to shopping, dining, parks, and more. Location can't be beat! King Soopers, Westland Plaza, and new Light Rail is 2 blocks away!
Only a 15 minute car ride to the foothills and mountains!!

Water, Sewer, Trash Included in Rent!

Don't hesitate-- this one will go fast!

Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.

Call 303-233-3976 Ext 18 to schedule a showing or text 303-525-0462.

Also, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976

(RLNE4297661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 W. 13th Avenue have any available units?
10715 W. 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10715 W. 13th Avenue have?
Some of 10715 W. 13th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 W. 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10715 W. 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 W. 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 W. 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10715 W. 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10715 W. 13th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10715 W. 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 W. 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 W. 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10715 W. 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10715 W. 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10715 W. 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 W. 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 W. 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10715 W. 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10715 W. 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
