10715 W. 13th Avenue

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 2 Bedroom Duplex- Available Now!! Hardwoods-2 Blocks from Lightrail! - Come home to this bright 2 bedroom charming home in Lakewood.



Updated with refinished hardwoods, new tile, one car garage, and 2 blocks from the new Commuter Light Rail!



This space has two nicely sized bedrooms; lots of storage, W/D hook ups, and a sunny and open eat-in kitchen. With fresh custom paint, new window coverings, updated fixtures, and location that cant be beat-This one will go quickly!!



Walking distance to shopping, dining, parks, and more. Location can't be beat! King Soopers, Westland Plaza, and new Light Rail is 2 blocks away!

Only a 15 minute car ride to the foothills and mountains!!



Water, Sewer, Trash Included in Rent!



Don't hesitate-- this one will go fast!



Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.



Call 303-233-3976 Ext 18 to schedule a showing or text 303-525-0462.



Also, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976



(RLNE4297661)