10631 West 25th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that provides 1,896 square feet of comfortable living space!



Wonderful features of this home are the kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, the finished basement, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and the attached 1 car garage! Sit on the patio and enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado or venture out and explore Crown Hill Park and Lake or the Wildlife Sanctuary with Kestrel Pond. Go shopping with less than a 20 minute drive to Colorado Mills and Belmar! Travel is easy with quick access to Kipling St, I-70, and US-6.



Nearby schools include Vivian Elementary School, Colorado School of Trades, and McLain Community High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and lawn care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.