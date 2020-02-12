All apartments in Lakewood
10631 West 25th Avenue
10631 West 25th Avenue

10631 West 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10631 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that provides 1,896 square feet of comfortable living space!

Wonderful features of this home are the kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, the finished basement, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and the attached 1 car garage! Sit on the patio and enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado or venture out and explore Crown Hill Park and Lake or the Wildlife Sanctuary with Kestrel Pond. Go shopping with less than a 20 minute drive to Colorado Mills and Belmar! Travel is easy with quick access to Kipling St, I-70, and US-6.

Nearby schools include Vivian Elementary School, Colorado School of Trades, and McLain Community High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 West 25th Avenue have any available units?
10631 West 25th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10631 West 25th Avenue have?
Some of 10631 West 25th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10631 West 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10631 West 25th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 West 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10631 West 25th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 10631 West 25th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10631 West 25th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10631 West 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 West 25th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 West 25th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10631 West 25th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10631 West 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10631 West 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 West 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10631 West 25th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10631 West 25th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10631 West 25th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

