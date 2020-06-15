All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1047 Ammons St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1047 Ammons St.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

1047 Ammons St.

1047 Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Eiber
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1047 Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/166611c0d7 ----
Located in a quiet Lakewood neighborhood, The Elms features 18 renovated apartments, with interior upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, decorator tile, granite countertops and hardwood floors. The exterior park-like setting features a pergola-covered courtyard with gas grill, as well as an enclosed dog run.
The Elms apartments are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 6 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden. It?s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Ammons St. have any available units?
1047 Ammons St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1047 Ammons St. have?
Some of 1047 Ammons St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Ammons St. currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Ammons St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Ammons St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Ammons St. is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Ammons St. offer parking?
No, 1047 Ammons St. does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Ammons St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Ammons St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Ammons St. have a pool?
No, 1047 Ammons St. does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Ammons St. have accessible units?
No, 1047 Ammons St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Ammons St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Ammons St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Ammons St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1047 Ammons St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College