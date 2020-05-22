10338 W Dartmouth Ave

Amenities

Nice 2 story townhouse. Three bedrooms each with private baths plus half bath on main level, large balcony, fenced patio, walkout basement, small yard with storage, central A/C, washer and dryer, wood fireplace, community pool, great area near Bear Creek Trail and Bear Creek Schools. Small pets with additional rent and pet security deposit would be considered. Owner pays trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

