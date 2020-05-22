All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10338 W Dartmouth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10338 W Dartmouth Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

10338 W Dartmouth Ave

10338 West Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10338 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 04/01/20 10338 W Dartmouth - Property Id: 238655

Nice 2 story townhouse. Three bedrooms each with private baths plus half bath on main level, large balcony, fenced patio, walkout basement, small yard with storage, central A/C, washer and dryer, wood fireplace, community pool, great area near Bear Creek Trail and Bear Creek Schools. Small pets with additional rent and pet security deposit would be considered. Owner pays trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238655
Property Id 238655

(RLNE5621603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
10338 W Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 10338 W Dartmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10338 W Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10338 W Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10338 W Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10338 W Dartmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
No, 10338 W Dartmouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10338 W Dartmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10338 W Dartmouth Ave has a pool.
Does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 10338 W Dartmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10338 W Dartmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10338 W Dartmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10338 W Dartmouth Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College