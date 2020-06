Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

This 1,595 square Townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a 3rd non conforming bedroom in the basement. It is located at 10274 W Dartmouth Ave Lakewood, Colorado near Dartmouth and Kipling in Pheasant Creek. It is close to shopping, restaurants, and 5 minutes to the mountains. This home is in the Jefferson County R-1 School District. The nearest schools are Bear Creek Elementary School, Carmody Middle School and Bear Creek High School. Call 303-916-6656 for a showing.