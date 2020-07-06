All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10119 W Dartmouth Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10119 W Dartmouth Pl
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

10119 W Dartmouth Pl

10119 West Dartmouth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10119 West Dartmouth Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 05/05/20 One Bedroom in Lakewood with ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 258662

One of two currently ready one bedroom floor plans, three ready for May move ins. ONE MONTH FREE, Select Floor Plans.

Natural beauty meets contemporary convenience! The apartment community comes to life near enchanting creek and wildlife. Plus, with US 6 less than one mile away, you'll find it easy an easy commute to Denver/ Golden. Close to Bear Creek National Park.

RELAX AT HOME:
Full Size Washer/Dryer, Stainless-steel AppliancesMaple Cabinets w/ Espresso Finish, Quartz or Granite Countertops, Wood Plank + berber Carpet floor, Modern 2 Wood Blinds, Central A/C + Ceiling Fans, Detached Garages*, Fireplace*, Vaulted Ceilings*, Oversized Closets, Storage Space*, Handicap Access Units Available

INSPIRING AMENITIES:
Sparkling Pool + Relaxing Spa, Clubhouse, 24hr Fitness Room. Package Lockers w/ Amazon HUB, Tanning Bed, BBQ Area w/ Gas Grills, On-Site Dog Park, Beautiful Landscaping, and 24-Hour Courtesy Patrol
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258662
Property Id 258662

(RLNE5704681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl have any available units?
10119 W Dartmouth Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl have?
Some of 10119 W Dartmouth Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10119 W Dartmouth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10119 W Dartmouth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10119 W Dartmouth Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10119 W Dartmouth Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10119 W Dartmouth Pl offers parking.
Does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10119 W Dartmouth Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10119 W Dartmouth Pl has a pool.
Does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 10119 W Dartmouth Pl has accessible units.
Does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10119 W Dartmouth Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10119 W Dartmouth Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10119 W Dartmouth Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College