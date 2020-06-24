1009 S Newland Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath plus bonus room with closet on large corner lot available March 1st. **More photos to come** 2 bedrooms, updated bathroom and modern eat-in kitchen on main floor with beautiful bamboo floors! 1 bedroom and bath plus additional bonus room with it's own closet in large finished basement. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back! Perfect location close to parks, schools and Bel Mar shopping. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, yard and snow maintenance. Trash and Water included in rent. No smoking or vaping. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. $7/month P/R fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Type and number of pets require owner approval and deposit. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or by calling 720-594-5013. Another property offered by Emily Erickson with Renters Warehouse.