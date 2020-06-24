All apartments in Lakewood
1009 S Newland Court
1009 S Newland Court

1009 South Newland Court · No Longer Available
Location

1009 South Newland Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath plus bonus room with closet on large corner lot available March 1st. **More photos to come** 2 bedrooms, updated bathroom and modern eat-in kitchen on main floor with beautiful bamboo floors! 1 bedroom and bath plus additional bonus room with it's own closet in large finished basement. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back! Perfect location close to parks, schools and Bel Mar shopping. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, yard and snow maintenance. Trash and Water included in rent. No smoking or vaping. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. $7/month P/R fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Type and number of pets require owner approval and deposit. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or by calling 720-594-5013. Another property offered by Emily Erickson with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 S Newland Court have any available units?
1009 S Newland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1009 S Newland Court have?
Some of 1009 S Newland Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 S Newland Court currently offering any rent specials?
1009 S Newland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 S Newland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 S Newland Court is pet friendly.
Does 1009 S Newland Court offer parking?
No, 1009 S Newland Court does not offer parking.
Does 1009 S Newland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 S Newland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 S Newland Court have a pool?
No, 1009 S Newland Court does not have a pool.
Does 1009 S Newland Court have accessible units?
No, 1009 S Newland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 S Newland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 S Newland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 S Newland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 S Newland Court does not have units with air conditioning.
