Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:17 PM

10085 West 23rd Avenue

10085 West 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10085 West 23rd Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,467 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, new windows throughout, washer and dryer in unit, a sunroom, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Paramount and Crow Hill Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Colorado Mills Mall, Belmar, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave, I-70, and C-470.

Nearby schools include Vivian Elementary School, Everitt Middle School, and Wheat Ridge High School.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent per pet.

Rent includes sewer.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10085 West 23rd Avenue have any available units?
10085 West 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10085 West 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 10085 West 23rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10085 West 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10085 West 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10085 West 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10085 West 23rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10085 West 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10085 West 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 10085 West 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10085 West 23rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10085 West 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 10085 West 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10085 West 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10085 West 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10085 West 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10085 West 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10085 West 23rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10085 West 23rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
