10085 West 23rd Avenue

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,467 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, new windows throughout, washer and dryer in unit, a sunroom, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Paramount and Crow Hill Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Colorado Mills Mall, Belmar, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave, I-70, and C-470.



Nearby schools include Vivian Elementary School, Everitt Middle School, and Wheat Ridge High School.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent per pet.



Rent includes sewer.



