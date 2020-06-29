All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9865 Glenstone Trail

9865 South Glenstone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9865 South Glenstone Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Six Bedroom Home in Highlands Ranch - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1615592?source=marketing

Beautiful and Spacious! This six bedroom, four and a half bathroom semi-custom Joyce Home home is located in a great neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to Dry Creek Park open space. Open floor plan, vaulted private main floor master suite with 5 piece bath with a double walk-in shower. Granite counters in kitchen and master bath and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring or tile on the main level and stairs. Main level laundry room with washer and dryer included. Three car garage and fenced yard. Covered deck with mountain views, stamped concrete patio and open space. Large, finished walkout basement with gas fireplace, family room, game/rec area, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Residents have access to four state of the art rec centers in Highlands Ranch at no additional cost! Close to highly rated schools! This one has it all! A well behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Six bedrooms
-Five bathrooms
-Cul-de-sac
-Backs to open space
-Granite countertops
-Stainless appliances
-Hardwood floors
-Carpet floors
-Three car garage
-Porch
-Tile entry
-Gas fireplace
-Finished basement
-Central gas heat
-Gas hot water
-Central a/c
-Ceiling fans
-Island
-Vaulted ceilings
-Walk-in master shower

Appliances included:
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Stove Top
-Double oven
-Garbage disposal
-Trash compactor

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA fees
-Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and all others

Pets:
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds

Nearby Schools in Highlands Ranch
-Redstone Elementary School
-Rocky Heights Middle School
-Rock Canyon High School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5726450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

