9865 Glenstone Trail

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious! This six bedroom, four and a half bathroom semi-custom Joyce Home home is located in a great neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to Dry Creek Park open space. Open floor plan, vaulted private main floor master suite with 5 piece bath with a double walk-in shower. Granite counters in kitchen and master bath and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring or tile on the main level and stairs. Main level laundry room with washer and dryer included. Three car garage and fenced yard. Covered deck with mountain views, stamped concrete patio and open space. Large, finished walkout basement with gas fireplace, family room, game/rec area, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Residents have access to four state of the art rec centers in Highlands Ranch at no additional cost! Close to highly rated schools! This one has it all! A well behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Six bedrooms

-Five bathrooms

-Cul-de-sac

-Backs to open space

-Granite countertops

-Stainless appliances

-Hardwood floors

-Carpet floors

-Three car garage

-Porch

-Tile entry

-Gas fireplace

-Finished basement

-Central gas heat

-Gas hot water

-Central a/c

-Ceiling fans

-Island

-Vaulted ceilings

-Walk-in master shower



Appliances included:

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Stove Top

-Double oven

-Garbage disposal

-Trash compactor



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA fees

-Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and all others



Pets:

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds



Nearby Schools in Highlands Ranch

-Redstone Elementary School

-Rocky Heights Middle School

-Rock Canyon High School



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



