Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

9777 Wimbledon Ct

9777 South Wimbledon Court · No Longer Available
Location

9777 South Wimbledon Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home with Incredible Views - Property Id: 275641

Available now is this beautiful two story home with 4BR/4BA/2900SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in Highlands Ranch, backs to open space and has incredible views. Upstairs is the Master Suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and the finished, walk out lower level has the fourth bedroom, full bathroom and a large living room/play area. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, central air, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, washer/dryer, attached two car garage and an awesome fenced yard with a deck and patio, beautiful lawn with mature trees and spectacular views. Rent includes access to all Highlands Ranch recreation centers which have tennis courts, workout facilities, pools, basketball and sports courts, meeting rooms and special events and classes. This house is in the Douglas County Schools. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275641
Property Id 275641

(RLNE5766773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9777 Wimbledon Ct have any available units?
9777 Wimbledon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9777 Wimbledon Ct have?
Some of 9777 Wimbledon Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9777 Wimbledon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9777 Wimbledon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9777 Wimbledon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9777 Wimbledon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9777 Wimbledon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9777 Wimbledon Ct offers parking.
Does 9777 Wimbledon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9777 Wimbledon Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9777 Wimbledon Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9777 Wimbledon Ct has a pool.
Does 9777 Wimbledon Ct have accessible units?
No, 9777 Wimbledon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9777 Wimbledon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9777 Wimbledon Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9777 Wimbledon Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9777 Wimbledon Ct has units with air conditioning.

