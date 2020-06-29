9777 Wimbledon Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Home with Incredible Views - Property Id: 275641



Available now is this beautiful two story home with 4BR/4BA/2900SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in Highlands Ranch, backs to open space and has incredible views. Upstairs is the Master Suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and the finished, walk out lower level has the fourth bedroom, full bathroom and a large living room/play area. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, central air, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, washer/dryer, attached two car garage and an awesome fenced yard with a deck and patio, beautiful lawn with mature trees and spectacular views. Rent includes access to all Highlands Ranch recreation centers which have tennis courts, workout facilities, pools, basketball and sports courts, meeting rooms and special events and classes. This house is in the Douglas County Schools. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

