Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

9769 Gatesbury Cir

9769 South Gatesbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9769 South Gatesbury Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Lots of Updates! - Lovely 3-bedroom, 3 bath 2 car garage home with extensive hardwood floors and a private backyard. Great for entertaining the kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters and tile backsplash. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the large family room which is open to the kitchen. In the summer relax on the large deck out back or on the covered front porch. The basement is finished and is a great space for the kids or an office. The spacious master suite offers dual vanities in the bathroom and a walk-in closet. Schools, shopping, parks and rec centers are all just a minute away.

Available for showings on 2/3/2020

The Important Things You Should Know
* No smoking
* Cats ok
* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller
* 2 pet maximum
* Tenants have access to all 4 Highlands Ranch Rec Centers

* Service and ESA animals accepted with proper documentation

* Refundable Security Deposit $2350
* Property Manager: Keyrenter Highlands Ranch Property Management
* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Rent is subject to change.

RESTRICTIONS

This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.

(RLNE5505572)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9769 Gatesbury Cir have any available units?
9769 Gatesbury Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9769 Gatesbury Cir have?
Some of 9769 Gatesbury Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9769 Gatesbury Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9769 Gatesbury Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9769 Gatesbury Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9769 Gatesbury Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9769 Gatesbury Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9769 Gatesbury Cir offers parking.
Does 9769 Gatesbury Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9769 Gatesbury Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9769 Gatesbury Cir have a pool?
No, 9769 Gatesbury Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9769 Gatesbury Cir have accessible units?
No, 9769 Gatesbury Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9769 Gatesbury Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9769 Gatesbury Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9769 Gatesbury Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9769 Gatesbury Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

