9769 Gatesbury Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage

Lots of Updates! - Lovely 3-bedroom, 3 bath 2 car garage home with extensive hardwood floors and a private backyard. Great for entertaining the kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters and tile backsplash. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the large family room which is open to the kitchen. In the summer relax on the large deck out back or on the covered front porch. The basement is finished and is a great space for the kids or an office. The spacious master suite offers dual vanities in the bathroom and a walk-in closet. Schools, shopping, parks and rec centers are all just a minute away.



Available for showings on 2/3/2020



The Important Things You Should Know

* No smoking

* Cats ok

* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller

* 2 pet maximum

* Tenants have access to all 4 Highlands Ranch Rec Centers



* Service and ESA animals accepted with proper documentation



* Refundable Security Deposit $2350

* Property Manager: Keyrenter Highlands Ranch Property Management

* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.



