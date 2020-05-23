9721 Castle Ridge Cir

Amenities

Come check out this amazing 3 Bed Tri-Level in the Westridge neighborhood of Highlands Ranch. The home is available now and we are seeking an 18-month lease.The entire house was freshly updated from top to bottom. Newly installed durable, luxury vinyl plank really make this house pop. The kitchen has ample cabinet storage for all your kitchen wares, granite countertops with plenty of cook prep space, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. The space flows well between kitchen, dining and living room and has vaulted ceilings. This space is perfect for entertaining friends and family.



The living room is a great, large space with a gas fireplace and architectural features. The living room leads to the backyard with concrete patio, fully fenced in for your furry friends.



Upstairs are the three bedrooms with brand new carpet, faux wood blinds, and new paint. The master features a ceiling fan, private bath, and walk-in closet.



The basement is a great additional recreation space, family room, playroom or office. It has space for some additional storage and has a laundry room (Washer and Dryer included) and a 3/4 bath.



This home is in an amazing community. Tenants will gain access to all four of the community rec centers with the Westridge Rec Center just down the block that includes indoor and outdoor pools, sports fields, gym equipment and more. Close to Thunder Ridge HS, walking trails, dog parks, and other community parks. Lots of shops and restaurants right near your home.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash, Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees, SORRY NO CATS, Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit.



