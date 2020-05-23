All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated November 21 2019

9721 Castle Ridge Cir

9721 South Castle Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9721 South Castle Ridge Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this amazing 3 Bed Tri-Level in the Westridge neighborhood of Highlands Ranch. The home is available now and we are seeking an 18-month lease.The entire house was freshly updated from top to bottom. Newly installed durable, luxury vinyl plank really make this house pop. The kitchen has ample cabinet storage for all your kitchen wares, granite countertops with plenty of cook prep space, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. The space flows well between kitchen, dining and living room and has vaulted ceilings. This space is perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time

The living room is a great, large space with a gas fireplace and architectural features. The living room leads to the backyard with concrete patio, fully fenced in for your furry friends.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms with brand new carpet, faux wood blinds, and new paint. The master features a ceiling fan, private bath, and walk-in closet.

The basement is a great additional recreation space, family room, playroom or office. It has space for some additional storage and has a laundry room (Washer and Dryer included) and a 3/4 bath.

This home is in an amazing community. Tenants will gain access to all four of the community rec centers with the Westridge Rec Center just down the block that includes indoor and outdoor pools, sports fields, gym equipment and more. Close to Thunder Ridge HS, walking trails, dog parks, and other community parks. Lots of shops and restaurants right near your home.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash, Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy),[SORRY NO CATS] Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/9721-S-CASTLE-RIDGE-CIR-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir have any available units?
9721 Castle Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir have?
Some of 9721 Castle Ridge Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 Castle Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Castle Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 Castle Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9721 Castle Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9721 Castle Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9721 Castle Ridge Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9721 Castle Ridge Cir has a pool.
Does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 9721 Castle Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9721 Castle Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9721 Castle Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9721 Castle Ridge Cir has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
