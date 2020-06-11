Amenities

9715 Bexley Dr Available 11/06/19 4 Bed/4 Bath, 2948 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9715 Bexley Dr - Available 11/6/19. This beautiful 4 Bed/4 Bath home includes 2948 Sqft, 3-car garage and a finished basement. Kitchen features a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and eating space. Also included are gas fireplace, fenced back yard, patio, air conditioning, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, formal living/dining combo, family room, main floor bedroom, wet bar, laundry room, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the 5-piece master bath with tile floors and oval tub. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,595

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10

Initial lease will run through May 31, 2020



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2145829)