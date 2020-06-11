All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:36 PM

9715 Bexley Dr

9715 South Bexley Drive · (206) 350-7032
Location

9715 South Bexley Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9715 Bexley Dr · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
9715 Bexley Dr Available 11/06/19 4 Bed/4 Bath, 2948 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9715 Bexley Dr - Available 11/6/19. This beautiful 4 Bed/4 Bath home includes 2948 Sqft, 3-car garage and a finished basement. Kitchen features a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and eating space. Also included are gas fireplace, fenced back yard, patio, air conditioning, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, formal living/dining combo, family room, main floor bedroom, wet bar, laundry room, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the 5-piece master bath with tile floors and oval tub. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,595
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10
Initial lease will run through May 31, 2020

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2145829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 Bexley Dr have any available units?
9715 Bexley Dr has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9715 Bexley Dr have?
Some of 9715 Bexley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 Bexley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Bexley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Bexley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9715 Bexley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9715 Bexley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9715 Bexley Dr does offer parking.
Does 9715 Bexley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9715 Bexley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Bexley Dr have a pool?
No, 9715 Bexley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Bexley Dr have accessible units?
No, 9715 Bexley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Bexley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9715 Bexley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9715 Bexley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9715 Bexley Dr has units with air conditioning.
