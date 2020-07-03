Amenities

9655 Moss Rose Circle Available 07/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: 4 bedroom + finished basement in Westridge. Solar Panels! Available July 1, 2020! - AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



This beautiful house in Highlands Ranch Town Center has much to offer. Centrally located in Highlands Ranch this home features:



4 Upstairs bedrooms

Fully Finished Basement with wet bar (464 sq. feet)

Center Island

Hardwood floors

Spacious Trex deck in the back yard

Fireplace

Master suite with walk-in closet

Attached 2 car garage

SOLAR PANELS - Your utility bill is going to be ridiculously low!!!



Looking for at least one year lease or more. Pet rent is $20 per month, pet deposit $350 ($250 of this is refundable). Fees listed per pet, no more than two pets, no vicious breeds.



Located just steps from:



Park 'n' Ride

Town Center, with over 20 shops and restaurants

Safeway

Starbucks

Vet

Doctors

Parks, trails and so much more



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Video Tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/930438450739655/



(RLNE4026229)