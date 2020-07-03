All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 9 2020

9655 Moss Rose Circle

9655 South Moss Rose Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9655 South Moss Rose Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9655 Moss Rose Circle Available 07/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: 4 bedroom + finished basement in Westridge. Solar Panels! Available July 1, 2020! - AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

This beautiful house in Highlands Ranch Town Center has much to offer. Centrally located in Highlands Ranch this home features:

4 Upstairs bedrooms
Fully Finished Basement with wet bar (464 sq. feet)
Center Island
Hardwood floors
Spacious Trex deck in the back yard
Fireplace
Master suite with walk-in closet
Attached 2 car garage
SOLAR PANELS - Your utility bill is going to be ridiculously low!!!

Looking for at least one year lease or more. Pet rent is $20 per month, pet deposit $350 ($250 of this is refundable). Fees listed per pet, no more than two pets, no vicious breeds.

Located just steps from:

Park 'n' Ride
Town Center, with over 20 shops and restaurants
Safeway
Starbucks
Vet
Doctors
Parks, trails and so much more

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

Video Tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/930438450739655/

(RLNE4026229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9655 Moss Rose Circle have any available units?
9655 Moss Rose Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9655 Moss Rose Circle have?
Some of 9655 Moss Rose Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9655 Moss Rose Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9655 Moss Rose Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9655 Moss Rose Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9655 Moss Rose Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9655 Moss Rose Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9655 Moss Rose Circle offers parking.
Does 9655 Moss Rose Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9655 Moss Rose Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9655 Moss Rose Circle have a pool?
No, 9655 Moss Rose Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9655 Moss Rose Circle have accessible units?
No, 9655 Moss Rose Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9655 Moss Rose Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9655 Moss Rose Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9655 Moss Rose Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9655 Moss Rose Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

