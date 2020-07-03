Amenities
9655 Moss Rose Circle Available 07/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: 4 bedroom + finished basement in Westridge. Solar Panels! Available July 1, 2020! - AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.
This beautiful house in Highlands Ranch Town Center has much to offer. Centrally located in Highlands Ranch this home features:
4 Upstairs bedrooms
Fully Finished Basement with wet bar (464 sq. feet)
Center Island
Hardwood floors
Spacious Trex deck in the back yard
Fireplace
Master suite with walk-in closet
Attached 2 car garage
SOLAR PANELS - Your utility bill is going to be ridiculously low!!!
Looking for at least one year lease or more. Pet rent is $20 per month, pet deposit $350 ($250 of this is refundable). Fees listed per pet, no more than two pets, no vicious breeds.
Located just steps from:
Park 'n' Ride
Town Center, with over 20 shops and restaurants
Safeway
Starbucks
Vet
Doctors
Parks, trails and so much more
To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.
Video Tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/930438450739655/
(RLNE4026229)