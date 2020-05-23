All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 29 2019 at 12:51 AM

955 Garden Dr

955 Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

955 Garden Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

This beautiful home will be available to lease on August 24th 2019. Please read the entire ad to find out about requirements and qualifications. The home features a large main floor with vaulted ceilings in the living room and family room. There is a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New central air conditioning less than 2 years old. There are three bedrooms upstairs including a master bedroom with attached bath. The backyard is open and spacious. Large unfinished basement included as well as a crawl space for additional storage. This home has an attached two car garage. This home is being offered with the following furniture items! 2 bedroom sets, A Lounge chair, Dining Table, a desk with additional chairs, and 2 sofa chairs. Photos of the furniture will be uploaded as soon as they become available.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults that will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following.

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history

Reference checks

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling 100% of one monthÃƒÂ¯Ã‚Â¿Ã‚Â½?ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â¢??s rent is due at lease signing.
The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. as well as managing maintenance requests.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Garden Dr have any available units?
955 Garden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 955 Garden Dr have?
Some of 955 Garden Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Garden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
955 Garden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Garden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Garden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 955 Garden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 955 Garden Dr offers parking.
Does 955 Garden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Garden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Garden Dr have a pool?
No, 955 Garden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 955 Garden Dr have accessible units?
No, 955 Garden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Garden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Garden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Garden Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 955 Garden Dr has units with air conditioning.
