955 Garden Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home will be available to lease on August 24th 2019. Please read the entire ad to find out about requirements and qualifications. The home features a large main floor with vaulted ceilings in the living room and family room. There is a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New central air conditioning less than 2 years old. There are three bedrooms upstairs including a master bedroom with attached bath. The backyard is open and spacious. Large unfinished basement included as well as a crawl space for additional storage. This home has an attached two car garage. This home is being offered with the following furniture items! 2 bedroom sets, A Lounge chair, Dining Table, a desk with additional chairs, and 2 sofa chairs. Photos of the furniture will be uploaded as soon as they become available.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.



All adults that will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following.



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history



Reference checks



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling 100% of one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.



There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. as well as managing maintenance requests.



Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.