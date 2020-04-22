9074 Arrow Grass Way ·

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac at Timberline Ridge will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a spacious kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, an island, and a breakfast nook. Entertain in the formal living and dining rooms, or retreat into the study! Other great features of this home include newly remodeled master bathroom, new windows, a new energy efficient furnace and air conditioning, newly refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a large unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage. Enjoy access to a community pool, fitness center, and tennis court.



Enjoy the stunning mountain views from the patio, porch, or fenced backyard with sprinkler system. This home also backs up to a green belt. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Toepher Park. Also nearby are Highlands Ranch Marketplace, and Village Center Shopping. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 & I-25.



Nearby schools include Sand Creek Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.



1 dog up to 75 lbs is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



