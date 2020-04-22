All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9074 Arrow Grass Way
Location

9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac at Timberline Ridge will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a spacious kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, an island, and a breakfast nook. Entertain in the formal living and dining rooms, or retreat into the study! Other great features of this home include newly remodeled master bathroom, new windows, a new energy efficient furnace and air conditioning, newly refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a large unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage. Enjoy access to a community pool, fitness center, and tennis court.

Enjoy the stunning mountain views from the patio, porch, or fenced backyard with sprinkler system. This home also backs up to a green belt. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Toepher Park. Also nearby are Highlands Ranch Marketplace, and Village Center Shopping. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 & I-25.

Nearby schools include Sand Creek Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.

1 dog up to 75 lbs is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9074 Arrow Grass Way have any available units?
9074 Arrow Grass Way has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9074 Arrow Grass Way have?
Some of 9074 Arrow Grass Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9074 Arrow Grass Way currently offering any rent specials?
9074 Arrow Grass Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9074 Arrow Grass Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9074 Arrow Grass Way is pet friendly.
Does 9074 Arrow Grass Way offer parking?
Yes, 9074 Arrow Grass Way does offer parking.
Does 9074 Arrow Grass Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9074 Arrow Grass Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9074 Arrow Grass Way have a pool?
Yes, 9074 Arrow Grass Way has a pool.
Does 9074 Arrow Grass Way have accessible units?
No, 9074 Arrow Grass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9074 Arrow Grass Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9074 Arrow Grass Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9074 Arrow Grass Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9074 Arrow Grass Way has units with air conditioning.
