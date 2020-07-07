All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9027 Greenspointe Lane

9027 Greenspointe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9027 Greenspointe Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**This is a 55+ Community!!**

This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the 55+ Community of The Village at Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 3,652 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study, sun room, rec room, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a huge partially finished basement with tons of extra room for storage. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. You are sure to love the many neighborhood activities including potlucks, men's groups, women's groups, and various outings. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and a golf course. Also nearby are parks, a library, and many shopping/dining options including Town Center which only a stone throw away! This property provides the best of both worlds, a small neighborhood close to a large city. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Foxcreek Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, all yard care, and snow removal.

**This is a 55+ Community!!**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 Greenspointe Lane have any available units?
9027 Greenspointe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9027 Greenspointe Lane have?
Some of 9027 Greenspointe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 Greenspointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9027 Greenspointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 Greenspointe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9027 Greenspointe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9027 Greenspointe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9027 Greenspointe Lane offers parking.
Does 9027 Greenspointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9027 Greenspointe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 Greenspointe Lane have a pool?
No, 9027 Greenspointe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9027 Greenspointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 9027 Greenspointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 Greenspointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 Greenspointe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 Greenspointe Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9027 Greenspointe Lane has units with air conditioning.

