9027 Greenspointe Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**This is a 55+ Community!!**



This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the 55+ Community of The Village at Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 3,652 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study, sun room, rec room, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a huge partially finished basement with tons of extra room for storage. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. You are sure to love the many neighborhood activities including potlucks, men's groups, women's groups, and various outings. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and a golf course. Also nearby are parks, a library, and many shopping/dining options including Town Center which only a stone throw away! This property provides the best of both worlds, a small neighborhood close to a large city. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Foxcreek Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, all yard care, and snow removal.



**This is a 55+ Community!!**



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.