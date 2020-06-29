8932 Sunset Ridge Ct

Amenities

This special 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home in Highlands Ranch is a must see. Beautiful travertine flooring greets you upon entrance and extends into the gorgeous kitchen. The spacious and open living/dining area is inviting with vaulted ceiling, plantation shutters, newer hardwood flooring and a gas log fireplace. In the stunning kitchen you will find custom granite with mosaic tile back splash, 42" alder spice cabinetry with soft close doors, newer appliances including gas stove, island with bar area, pendant lighting and under cabinet lighting. The second story alcove is perfect for library/office space. The second level also includes the spacious master bedroom with 5 piece master bath boasting custom rain spout shower, large soaking tub with granite surround, new oiled bronze fixtures and custom granite and travertin flooring. The spacious walk in closet has built-ins and bamboo flooring. The lower level is finished with one bedroom and a full bath. New carpet, custom paint and walk out to covered patio overlooking open space ensure this level will be enjoyed. Exterior features include a new deck from the main floor living area with privacy from mature pine trees plus views of the mountains and peaceful open space. Highlands Ranch amenities include membership to 4 separate recreation centers and access to many open trails. Completely new HVAC system currently being installed. Please call Pam at 303-872-9118, Ext. 8 or email pam@woodruffpm.com to schedule a showing of this unique home today.