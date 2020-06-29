All apartments in Highlands Ranch
8932 Sunset Ridge Ct

8932 Sunset Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8932 Sunset Ridge Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This special 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home in Highlands Ranch is a must see. Beautiful travertine flooring greets you upon entrance and extends into the gorgeous kitchen. The spacious and open living/dining area is inviting with vaulted ceiling, plantation shutters, newer hardwood flooring and a gas log fireplace. In the stunning kitchen you will find custom granite with mosaic tile back splash, 42" alder spice cabinetry with soft close doors, newer appliances including gas stove, island with bar area, pendant lighting and under cabinet lighting. The second story alcove is perfect for library/office space. The second level also includes the spacious master bedroom with 5 piece master bath boasting custom rain spout shower, large soaking tub with granite surround, new oiled bronze fixtures and custom granite and travertin flooring. The spacious walk in closet has built-ins and bamboo flooring. The lower level is finished with one bedroom and a full bath. New carpet, custom paint and walk out to covered patio overlooking open space ensure this level will be enjoyed. Exterior features include a new deck from the main floor living area with privacy from mature pine trees plus views of the mountains and peaceful open space. Highlands Ranch amenities include membership to 4 separate recreation centers and access to many open trails. Completely new HVAC system currently being installed. Please call Pam at 303-872-9118, Ext. 8 or email pam@woodruffpm.com to schedule a showing of this unique home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct have any available units?
8932 Sunset Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct have?
Some of 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8932 Sunset Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8932 Sunset Ridge Ct has units with air conditioning.
