8887 Miners St.

This is a great 4 bedroom, 3 bath home that has been very well maintained! Lots of hard wood wood flooring on the main level, beautifully maintained fenced-in backyard, large porch perfect for entertaining and relaxing, and so much more.



Details:

4BR/2.5BA

BRAND NEW CARPET

BRAND NEW PAINT

1,791 square feet

Island in Kitchen

Beautiful, Large Bay Windows

Tons of Natural Light

Open-concept with Sunken Living Room

Cozy, Brick Fireplace

Large, Mature Trees for Privacy

Massive 3 Car Garage

Washer/Dryer

Access to ALL Four Recreation Centers in Highlands Ranch and Back Country Wilderness Trails and Community Pools



Easy Access to: C-470, University, Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Countyline Road, Castle Rock, Park Meadows, DTC, and so much more!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 25 pound limit)



Resident Utilities: Electric/Gas, Water/Trash, Cable/Internet. Responsible for all lawn care.



$2195 Rent/month - $2195 Security Deposit



Closest Schools to Your New Home:



COUGAR RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1

Grades:

K 1 2 3 4 5 6

8780 VENNEFORD RANCH ROAD

HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80126



CRESTHILL MIDDLE SCHOOL

District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1

Grades:

7 8

9195 CRESTHILL LANE

HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80130



HIGHLANDS RANCH HIGH SCHOOL

District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1

Grades:

P 9 10 11 12

9375 CRESTHILL LANE

HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80130