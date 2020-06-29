8887 Miners St.

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
$500 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!
9 - 19 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This is a great 4 bedroom, 3 bath home that has been very well maintained! Lots of hard wood wood flooring on the main level, beautifully maintained fenced-in backyard, large porch perfect for entertaining and relaxing, and so much more.
Details:
4BR/2.5BA
BRAND NEW CARPET
BRAND NEW PAINT
1,791 square feet
Island in Kitchen
Beautiful, Large Bay Windows
Tons of Natural Light
Open-concept with Sunken Living Room
Cozy, Brick Fireplace
Large, Mature Trees for Privacy
Massive 3 Car Garage
Washer/Dryer
Access to ALL Four Recreation Centers in Highlands Ranch and Back Country Wilderness Trails and Community Pools
Easy Access to: C-470, University, Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Countyline Road, Castle Rock, Park Meadows, DTC, and so much more!
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 25 pound limit)
Resident Utilities: Electric/Gas, Water/Trash, Cable/Internet. Responsible for all lawn care.
$2195 Rent/month - $2195 Security Deposit
To schedule a viewing, please call/text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.
Closest Schools to Your New Home:
COUGAR RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1
Grades:
K 1 2 3 4 5 6
8780 VENNEFORD RANCH ROAD
HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80126
CRESTHILL MIDDLE SCHOOL
District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1
Grades:
7 8
9195 CRESTHILL LANE
HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80130
HIGHLANDS RANCH HIGH SCHOOL
District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1
Grades:
P 9 10 11 12
9375 CRESTHILL LANE
HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80130