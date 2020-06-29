All apartments in Highlands Ranch
8887 Miners St.
8887 Miners St
8887 Miners St

8887 South Miners Street · No Longer Available
Location

8887 South Miners Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

$500 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!

9 - 19 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This is a great 4 bedroom, 3 bath home that has been very well maintained! Lots of hard wood wood flooring on the main level, beautifully maintained fenced-in backyard, large porch perfect for entertaining and relaxing, and so much more.

Details:
4BR/2.5BA
BRAND NEW CARPET
BRAND NEW PAINT
1,791 square feet
Island in Kitchen
Beautiful, Large Bay Windows
Tons of Natural Light
Open-concept with Sunken Living Room
Cozy, Brick Fireplace
Large, Mature Trees for Privacy
Massive 3 Car Garage
Washer/Dryer
Access to ALL Four Recreation Centers in Highlands Ranch and Back Country Wilderness Trails and Community Pools

Easy Access to: C-470, University, Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Countyline Road, Castle Rock, Park Meadows, DTC, and so much more!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max, 25 pound limit)

Resident Utilities: Electric/Gas, Water/Trash, Cable/Internet. Responsible for all lawn care.

$2195 Rent/month - $2195 Security Deposit

To schedule a viewing, please call/text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Closest Schools to Your New Home:

COUGAR RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1
Grades:
K 1 2 3 4 5 6
8780 VENNEFORD RANCH ROAD
HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80126

CRESTHILL MIDDLE SCHOOL
District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1
Grades:
7 8
9195 CRESTHILL LANE
HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80130

HIGHLANDS RANCH HIGH SCHOOL
District: DOUGLAS COUNTY RE 1
Grades:
P 9 10 11 12
9375 CRESTHILL LANE
HIGHLANDS RANCH CO 80130

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8887 Miners St have any available units?
8887 Miners St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8887 Miners St have?
Some of 8887 Miners St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8887 Miners St currently offering any rent specials?
8887 Miners St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8887 Miners St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8887 Miners St is pet friendly.
Does 8887 Miners St offer parking?
Yes, 8887 Miners St offers parking.
Does 8887 Miners St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8887 Miners St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8887 Miners St have a pool?
Yes, 8887 Miners St has a pool.
Does 8887 Miners St have accessible units?
No, 8887 Miners St does not have accessible units.
Does 8887 Miners St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8887 Miners St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8887 Miners St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8887 Miners St does not have units with air conditioning.

