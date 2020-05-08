8886 Tappy Toorie Circle

Amenities

This 2 bedroom town home is move-in ready. Two story unit with finished basement; total of 2416 finished sq ft. Main level houses the formal living room, dining area, upgraded kitchen including cherry cabinets with 42" uppers and Corian countertops. There is a half bath combination laundry including full size washer\dryer.



Upper level houses an open loft plus 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including the master suite with a 5 piece bath and his and hers closets. Finished basement includes large family room, an office plus a 3\4 bathroom.



Extras include oversized 2 car garage with space for storage, newer central air conditioner and access to the Highlands Ranch rec centers. Awesome location; located yards away from the Highlands Ranch Golf Club, lots of shopping and restaurants nearby and minutes to C470. 6 month lease required, owner is open to a lease purchase and NO PETS please.



Professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing!