Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

8886 Tappy Toorie Circle

8886 Tappy Toorie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8886 Tappy Toorie Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This 2 bedroom town home is move-in ready. Two story unit with finished basement; total of 2416 finished sq ft. Main level houses the formal living room, dining area, upgraded kitchen including cherry cabinets with 42" uppers and Corian countertops. There is a half bath combination laundry including full size washer\dryer.

Upper level houses an open loft plus 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including the master suite with a 5 piece bath and his and hers closets. Finished basement includes large family room, an office plus a 3\4 bathroom.

Extras include oversized 2 car garage with space for storage, newer central air conditioner and access to the Highlands Ranch rec centers. Awesome location; located yards away from the Highlands Ranch Golf Club, lots of shopping and restaurants nearby and minutes to C470. 6 month lease required, owner is open to a lease purchase and NO PETS please.

Professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle have any available units?
8886 Tappy Toorie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle have?
Some of 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8886 Tappy Toorie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle offers parking.
Does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle have a pool?
No, 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle have accessible units?
No, 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8886 Tappy Toorie Circle has units with air conditioning.

