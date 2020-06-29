8828 Miners Place

Amenities

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $2,375/MONTH !!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #900815.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch Northridge will welcome you with 2,465 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful city views of Colorado from the fenced yard, garden, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Kline Homstead Park, Flacon Park, and Province Center Park. Also nearby are Highlands Ranch Library, Village Center Highlands Ranch, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Platte River Academy, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



