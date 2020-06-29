All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 29 2019

8828 Miners Place

8828 Miners Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8828 Miners Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $2,375/MONTH !!! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #900815.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch Northridge will welcome you with 2,465 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful city views of Colorado from the fenced yard, garden, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Kline Homstead Park, Flacon Park, and Province Center Park. Also nearby are Highlands Ranch Library, Village Center Highlands Ranch, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Platte River Academy, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

