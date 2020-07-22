8815 Edinburgh Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage internet access

Available July 10th! No in-person showings until July 7th but a virtual tour is available!



- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=joW14je1kmk" -



Stunning END UNIT town home located in Birkdale at Highlands Ranch Golf Club! A modern feel awaits you in this light-filled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a spacious loft! Main floor master bathroom with a 5-piece bath! Main floor guest bedroom, and the main floor guest bathroom is gorgeous! Hardwood floors! Private patio! Attached 2- car garage!



Appliances Included: All kitchen appliances, clothes washer & dryer

Pets: Sorry, no pets

Amenities Included: Access to Highlands Ranch recreation centers, exterior maintenance including lawn care and snow removal, water/sewer, trash service

Tenant Covers: Gas, electric, internet/phone/TV service



* No smoking or marijuana

* No pets

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $250, due upon move-in

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change