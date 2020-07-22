All apartments in Highlands Ranch
8815 Edinburgh Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:40 PM

8815 Edinburgh Circle

8815 Edinburgh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8815 Edinburgh Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
internet access
Available July 10th! No in-person showings until July 7th but a virtual tour is available!

- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=joW14je1kmk" -

Stunning END UNIT town home located in Birkdale at Highlands Ranch Golf Club! A modern feel awaits you in this light-filled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a spacious loft! Main floor master bathroom with a 5-piece bath! Main floor guest bedroom, and the main floor guest bathroom is gorgeous! Hardwood floors! Private patio! Attached 2- car garage!

Appliances Included: All kitchen appliances, clothes washer & dryer
Pets: Sorry, no pets
Amenities Included: Access to Highlands Ranch recreation centers, exterior maintenance including lawn care and snow removal, water/sewer, trash service
Tenant Covers: Gas, electric, internet/phone/TV service

* No smoking or marijuana
* No pets
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $250, due upon move-in
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply
* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 Edinburgh Circle have any available units?
8815 Edinburgh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8815 Edinburgh Circle have?
Some of 8815 Edinburgh Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 Edinburgh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8815 Edinburgh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 Edinburgh Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8815 Edinburgh Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8815 Edinburgh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8815 Edinburgh Circle offers parking.
Does 8815 Edinburgh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8815 Edinburgh Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 Edinburgh Circle have a pool?
No, 8815 Edinburgh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8815 Edinburgh Circle have accessible units?
No, 8815 Edinburgh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 Edinburgh Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8815 Edinburgh Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8815 Edinburgh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8815 Edinburgh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
