Highlands Ranch, CO
8637 Gold Peak Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 PM

8637 Gold Peak Drive

8637 Gold Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8637 Gold Peak Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Palomino Park will welcome you with 2,396 square feet of living space!

Check out this incredible kitchen! Complete with appliances, to include fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and a pantry perfect for extra storage. This amazing home has a spacious living room, 2 fireplaces, formal and informal dining rooms,. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quic access to DTC, Light Rail, I-25, C-470, and E-470.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 Gold Peak Drive have any available units?
8637 Gold Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8637 Gold Peak Drive have?
Some of 8637 Gold Peak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 Gold Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8637 Gold Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 Gold Peak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8637 Gold Peak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8637 Gold Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8637 Gold Peak Drive offers parking.
Does 8637 Gold Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8637 Gold Peak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 Gold Peak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8637 Gold Peak Drive has a pool.
Does 8637 Gold Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8637 Gold Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 Gold Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8637 Gold Peak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8637 Gold Peak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8637 Gold Peak Drive has units with air conditioning.
