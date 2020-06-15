All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 8555 Gold Peak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8555 Gold Peak Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:39 PM

8555 Gold Peak Drive

8555 Gold Peak Drive ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8555 Gold Peak Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This stunning 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Palomino Park will welcome you with 1,133 square feet of living space!

Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space. Relax in your family room with gas fireplace and entertainment niche. Additional features include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit and ceiling fans. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Outside enjoy the mountain views from your covered patio. Property is located on a greenbelt. Resort-style living with the amazing amenities of Palomino Park. Gated community with clubhouse, pool, restaurant (they deliver), tennis courts and fitness facilities!Easy C-470 access and close to shopping, dining & entertainment!

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8555 Gold Peak Drive have any available units?
8555 Gold Peak Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8555 Gold Peak Drive have?
Some of 8555 Gold Peak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8555 Gold Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8555 Gold Peak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8555 Gold Peak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8555 Gold Peak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8555 Gold Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8555 Gold Peak Drive does offer parking.
Does 8555 Gold Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8555 Gold Peak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8555 Gold Peak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8555 Gold Peak Drive has a pool.
Does 8555 Gold Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8555 Gold Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8555 Gold Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8555 Gold Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8555 Gold Peak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8555 Gold Peak Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8555 Gold Peak Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity