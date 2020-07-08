All apartments in Highlands Ranch
8334 S Pebble Creek Way Unit 101

8334 South Pebble Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

8334 South Pebble Creek Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
online portal
8334 S Pebble Creek Way Unit 101 Available 05/25/20 Unique 3 Bedroom Condo with Garage Parking! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This condo is in a gated community entry and has reserved covered parking. Fantastic amenities include Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Equipped Exercise Room, and four Highlands Ranch Rec-centers to choose from. This condo features a beautiful kitchen that has been completely remodeled to include a full suite of stainless steel appliances and plenty of pantry space and it has a big master suite with a wonderful custom walk-in closet.

1 Car detached Garage will also be provided with the property and the location is a short commute to C 470 as well.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Small Dogs Only, No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5757666)

