Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage online portal

8334 S Pebble Creek Way Unit 101 Available 05/25/20 Unique 3 Bedroom Condo with Garage Parking! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants



Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



This condo is in a gated community entry and has reserved covered parking. Fantastic amenities include Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Equipped Exercise Room, and four Highlands Ranch Rec-centers to choose from. This condo features a beautiful kitchen that has been completely remodeled to include a full suite of stainless steel appliances and plenty of pantry space and it has a big master suite with a wonderful custom walk-in closet.



1 Car detached Garage will also be provided with the property and the location is a short commute to C 470 as well.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Small Dogs Only, No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



