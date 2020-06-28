799 Bristle Pine Circle

Amenities

Sought-after area of Highlands Ranch in Town Center, close to everything! Walk to restaurants, shopping! City in the suburb! It has over 20 shops and restaurants. The surrounding area also caters to anyone's living needs. It is conveniently located within a walking distance to various restaurants, shopping centers, the Civic Green Park, and is 15 minutes away from the Denver Tech Center. There is also full free membership to all four Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers. Close to the new UC Health hospital and Children's hospital, walking distance to the Highlands Ranch Town Center, Home Depot, The Highlands Ranch Library, Safeway, many restaurants and Super Target.



Rental includes 2 car garage and free access to rec. centers with pools, tennis courts, and batting cages.

The unit is on the BUS route which means early removal of snow to main roads.



Pets: Yes

Laundry: Hookups

Utilities: Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash

Amenities: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave



