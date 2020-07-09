719 Redwood Ct

Amenities

This home has newer flooring, fresh paint and updated fixtures throughout.

-5 bedrooms

-4 bathrooms

-Fully finished, walk-out basement

-Large walk-in storage room in basement

-Attached 2-car garage with remotes

-AC

-Fenced-in backyard

-Ceiling fans and blinds throughout

-Access to 4 Highlands Ranch Rec. Centers



-Owner will consider a small dog, with a $350 pet deposit

-Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas/electric, cable, phone)



-Close to Broadway, C-470, Santa Fe, I-25 with easy access to mountains, the new hospital on Lucent, Chatfield State Park, many hiking/biking trails and light rail



-Not responsible for information on 3rd party sites, please go to www.newagere.com for all accurate information or to fill out an application. $40 application for each person 18+