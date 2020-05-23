4771 Copeland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Immaculate brand new condo in Shadow Canyon!



This 2 bed, 2 bath condo with 1,227 square feet has never been lived in! It has hardwood floors throughout the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, lovely mosaic tile backsplash, and quartz countertops. Other great features include AC, walk-in closets, and a brand new washer and dryer in the unit! Relax outside and enjoy the mountain views from the porch or patio. Parking includes a detached garage and 1 reserved parking space. Enjoy access to a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center!



Located off of 470 and S Colorado Blvd, this condo offers easy access to everything you need. Travel is a breeze with highway access right there as well as County Line Rd. Province Center Park is only 0.1 miles away. Shopping and dining at Park Meadows Mall are only a short drive away!



Nearby schools include Cougar Run Elementary, Cresthill Middle School, Highlands Ranch High School, and Platte River Academy Charter School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Water, sewer, trash, and snow removal are included in the rent!



**Renter's Insurance Required.**



