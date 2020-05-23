All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 4771 Copeland Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
4771 Copeland Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4771 Copeland Circle

4771 Copeland Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4771 Copeland Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate brand new condo in Shadow Canyon!

This 2 bed, 2 bath condo with 1,227 square feet has never been lived in! It has hardwood floors throughout the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, lovely mosaic tile backsplash, and quartz countertops. Other great features include AC, walk-in closets, and a brand new washer and dryer in the unit! Relax outside and enjoy the mountain views from the porch or patio. Parking includes a detached garage and 1 reserved parking space. Enjoy access to a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center!

Located off of 470 and S Colorado Blvd, this condo offers easy access to everything you need. Travel is a breeze with highway access right there as well as County Line Rd. Province Center Park is only 0.1 miles away. Shopping and dining at Park Meadows Mall are only a short drive away!

Nearby schools include Cougar Run Elementary, Cresthill Middle School, Highlands Ranch High School, and Platte River Academy Charter School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Water, sewer, trash, and snow removal are included in the rent!

**Renter's Insurance Required.**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4771 Copeland Circle have any available units?
4771 Copeland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4771 Copeland Circle have?
Some of 4771 Copeland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 Copeland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4771 Copeland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 Copeland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4771 Copeland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 4771 Copeland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4771 Copeland Circle offers parking.
Does 4771 Copeland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4771 Copeland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 Copeland Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4771 Copeland Circle has a pool.
Does 4771 Copeland Circle have accessible units?
No, 4771 Copeland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 Copeland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4771 Copeland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4771 Copeland Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4771 Copeland Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs