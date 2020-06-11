3727 Cactus Creek Ct Unit 202

Amenities

3 Bed/2 Bath, 1283 Sqft - 3727 Cactus Creek Ct - Available now! 3 Bed/2 Bath condo in Highlands Ranch. Includes side-by-side refrigerator, stainless gas stove/oven, stainless microwave, stainless dishwasher, 2" blinds, vaulted ceiligs, walk-in closet, Nest thermostat, and the list goes on. Included with the rent is trash, water, sewer, community pool, clubhouse and fitness center access. There is a detached garage also to keep your car out of the snow. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,850

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



