3170 Bentwood PL

3170 Bentwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

3170 Bentwood Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3170 Bentwood PL Available 05/07/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2369 Sqft - 3170 Bentwood PL - Available 5/7/2020. Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home. Features a formal livings room, formal dining room, family room, gas fireplace, main-floor study (optional 4th bedroom), powder bath, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, tile floors, eat-in kitchen, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closets (his & hers) 2" blinds, and an unfinished basement. Kitchen has a side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and glass-top stove/oven. Other appliances include a washer and dryer. Enjoy the lovely yard complete with sprinkler system, patio, and fenced rear. Owner will entertain a 2 year lease. Small dogs allowed with approval and payment of $250 Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online by going to IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,495
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3078012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 Bentwood PL have any available units?
3170 Bentwood PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3170 Bentwood PL have?
Some of 3170 Bentwood PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 Bentwood PL currently offering any rent specials?
3170 Bentwood PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 Bentwood PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3170 Bentwood PL is pet friendly.
Does 3170 Bentwood PL offer parking?
Yes, 3170 Bentwood PL offers parking.
Does 3170 Bentwood PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3170 Bentwood PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 Bentwood PL have a pool?
No, 3170 Bentwood PL does not have a pool.
Does 3170 Bentwood PL have accessible units?
No, 3170 Bentwood PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 Bentwood PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3170 Bentwood PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3170 Bentwood PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3170 Bentwood PL has units with air conditioning.

