Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3170 Bentwood PL Available 05/07/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2369 Sqft - 3170 Bentwood PL - Available 5/7/2020. Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home. Features a formal livings room, formal dining room, family room, gas fireplace, main-floor study (optional 4th bedroom), powder bath, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, tile floors, eat-in kitchen, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closets (his & hers) 2" blinds, and an unfinished basement. Kitchen has a side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and glass-top stove/oven. Other appliances include a washer and dryer. Enjoy the lovely yard complete with sprinkler system, patio, and fenced rear. Owner will entertain a 2 year lease. Small dogs allowed with approval and payment of $250 Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online by going to IntegrityRM.net/Rentals.



Security Deposit: $2,495

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3078012)