1350 Carlyle Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious 2 Bedroom + Study with Attached Garage and Back Yard. Available August 1. - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



Very spacious home with two large master suites each with private bathroom and walk in closets. The upstairs loft area is perfect for your home office. Large windows will bring lots of natural light to your home.



The main level features a generous family room with gas fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen and a powder room. Also off the main level is the door leading you to the outside space. Great low maintenance yard with trex deck awaits you.



Attached 1 car garage.



This home is located within walking distance to a lot of shopping in the Towne Center of Highlands Ranch.

New Carpet and Paint! Pets ok up to two. Additional deposits and fees apply.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please email or text. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Video Walk-Thru: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=705467093565736



