11095 Valleybrook Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

4 Bedroom House in Highlands Ranch (3,904 Sq Ft) - Property Id: 203900



Beautiful, 4 Bedroom home of 2804 sqft above ground +1100 sqft of unfinished basement (carpet on floors). Located in Hearth subdivision.



* 4 Bedroom on 2nd floor

* Study in 1st floor

* Formal Dinning

* Formal Living

* Huge family room, with high ceiling

* Upgraded kitchen with all new appliances

* Breakfast counter top

* Wine cooler and hood in the kitchen

* Farmhouse kitchen sink

* All kitchen-aid appliances

* Basement is 1100 unfinished and the floor has carpet covering

* Large private backyard with flagstone and BBQ grill station

* 2 Car Garage

* Very nice laundry area on 2nd floor; washer and dryer HOOKUPS ONLY

* Family room wired with in wall speakers

* Walking distance to rec center

* south facing, no shoveling of snow from driveway

* Cozy gas fireplace, high ceiling in family room

* Fully fenced back yard with flagstone patio and sprinkler system



Rent includes

* HOA Membership

* Trash



Tennent responsible for

* Electricity, water, gas

* Other utilities

* NO SMOKING in house

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203900

Property Id 203900



(RLNE5462611)