11095 Valleybrook Cir

Amenities
4 Bedroom House in Highlands Ranch (3,904 Sq Ft) - Property Id: 203900
Beautiful, 4 Bedroom home of 2804 sqft above ground +1100 sqft of unfinished basement (carpet on floors). Located in Hearth subdivision.
* 4 Bedroom on 2nd floor
* Study in 1st floor
* Formal Dinning
* Formal Living
* Huge family room, with high ceiling
* Upgraded kitchen with all new appliances
* Breakfast counter top
* Wine cooler and hood in the kitchen
* Farmhouse kitchen sink
* All kitchen-aid appliances
* Basement is 1100 unfinished and the floor has carpet covering
* Large private backyard with flagstone and BBQ grill station
* 2 Car Garage
* Very nice laundry area on 2nd floor; washer and dryer HOOKUPS ONLY
* Family room wired with in wall speakers
* Walking distance to rec center
* south facing, no shoveling of snow from driveway
* Cozy gas fireplace, high ceiling in family room
* Fully fenced back yard with flagstone patio and sprinkler system
Rent includes
* HOA Membership
* Trash
Tennent responsible for
* Electricity, water, gas
* Other utilities
* NO SMOKING in house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203900
Property Id 203900
(RLNE5462611)