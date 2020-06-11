All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Location

11095 Valleybrook Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedroom House in Highlands Ranch (3,904 Sq Ft) - Property Id: 203900

Beautiful, 4 Bedroom home of 2804 sqft above ground +1100 sqft of unfinished basement (carpet on floors). Located in Hearth subdivision.

* 4 Bedroom on 2nd floor
* Study in 1st floor
* Formal Dinning
* Formal Living
* Huge family room, with high ceiling
* Upgraded kitchen with all new appliances
* Breakfast counter top
* Wine cooler and hood in the kitchen
* Farmhouse kitchen sink
* All kitchen-aid appliances
* Basement is 1100 unfinished and the floor has carpet covering
* Large private backyard with flagstone and BBQ grill station
* 2 Car Garage
* Very nice laundry area on 2nd floor; washer and dryer HOOKUPS ONLY
* Family room wired with in wall speakers
* Walking distance to rec center
* south facing, no shoveling of snow from driveway
* Cozy gas fireplace, high ceiling in family room
* Fully fenced back yard with flagstone patio and sprinkler system

Rent includes
* HOA Membership
* Trash

Tennent responsible for
* Electricity, water, gas
* Other utilities
* NO SMOKING in house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203900
Property Id 203900

(RLNE5462611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11095 Valleybrook Cir have any available units?
11095 Valleybrook Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 11095 Valleybrook Cir have?
Some of 11095 Valleybrook Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11095 Valleybrook Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11095 Valleybrook Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11095 Valleybrook Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11095 Valleybrook Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 11095 Valleybrook Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11095 Valleybrook Cir offers parking.
Does 11095 Valleybrook Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11095 Valleybrook Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11095 Valleybrook Cir have a pool?
No, 11095 Valleybrook Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11095 Valleybrook Cir have accessible units?
No, 11095 Valleybrook Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11095 Valleybrook Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11095 Valleybrook Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 11095 Valleybrook Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 11095 Valleybrook Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

