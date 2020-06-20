All apartments in Highlands Ranch
11039 Meadowvale Circle

Location

11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2800 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602

Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch. This home has an open floor plan, with the main floor features formal living room and dining room & lots of light in the spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space cabinets and kitchen island, and newer top of the line stainless steel appliances and family room with stone surround fire place, office and a half bath. On the upper level, master bedroom (city view) and 5 piece bath-with tile and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and jack-n-jill bath as well loft/study & laundry room w-washer and dryer (matching kitchen appliances).The back yard all weather deck has composite floors for long lasting material. Also, Recently all exterior painted and new fully landscaped. The unfinished basement is ready to be finished to your liking. The Hearth residents have access to 4 recreations centers with multiple pools each, one of them within walking distance.
Property Id 86602

(RLNE5801011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11039 Meadowvale Circle have any available units?
11039 Meadowvale Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11039 Meadowvale Circle have?
Some of 11039 Meadowvale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11039 Meadowvale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11039 Meadowvale Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11039 Meadowvale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11039 Meadowvale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11039 Meadowvale Circle offer parking?
No, 11039 Meadowvale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11039 Meadowvale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11039 Meadowvale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11039 Meadowvale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11039 Meadowvale Circle has a pool.
Does 11039 Meadowvale Circle have accessible units?
No, 11039 Meadowvale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11039 Meadowvale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11039 Meadowvale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11039 Meadowvale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11039 Meadowvale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
