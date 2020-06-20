11039 Meadowvale Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602



Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch. This home has an open floor plan, with the main floor features formal living room and dining room & lots of light in the spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space cabinets and kitchen island, and newer top of the line stainless steel appliances and family room with stone surround fire place, office and a half bath. On the upper level, master bedroom (city view) and 5 piece bath-with tile and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and jack-n-jill bath as well loft/study & laundry room w-washer and dryer (matching kitchen appliances).The back yard all weather deck has composite floors for long lasting material. Also, Recently all exterior painted and new fully landscaped. The unfinished basement is ready to be finished to your liking. The Hearth residents have access to 4 recreations centers with multiple pools each, one of them within walking distance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86602

Property Id 86602



(RLNE5801011)