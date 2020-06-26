Amenities

10886 Glengate Circle Available 06/15/19 Stunningly Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home Offers over 5300 sqft of Living Space, Gourmet Kitchen & Minutes from Rock Canyon High School. - Immaculate Highlands Ranch Home in Desirable Southridge Community is a Must See! Gorgeous Well-Maintained Home Offers Nearly Endless Space with 4 Beds & 4 Baths and over 5300 sqft of Living Space. Spacious 9' Ceilings & Stunning Cherry Wood Flooring on Main Level. Butler's Pantry just off Formal Dining Room Leads to the Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Large Island with Prep Sink, Walk-In Pantry, 42" Cabinets, Slab Granite Countertops, Gas Cook-Top & All Stainless Steel Appliances!! Balcony off Dining Room Provides Even More Outdoor Entertaining Space. Family Room Includes Built-In Speakers, Large Windows and Gas Fireplace. Custom Carpet in Main Floor Bedroom Suite with Private Bath, and a Main Floor Office. Upper-Level Features Impressive Master Suite Featuring Private 5-Piece Master Bath, Walk-In His/Her Closets, Double Vanities, Granite Counters, Luxurious Soaking Tub and Large Tiled Walk-In Shower. Bonus Fitness Room Just Beyond the Master Bathroom. Additional 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath Complete the Upper Level. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Utility Sink and Tons of Cabinet and Counter Space, with Access Door to Back Deck. Partially Finished Full Walk-Out Basement with Updated Flooring and Couches for Entertaining or Movie Night! Attached 4 Car Tandem Garage. Enjoy Colorado Summer Nights on the Rear Deck with Mountain Views or Below on the Stone Patio just off the Basement Level.



Minutes to Coveted Rock Canyon High School in the Douglas County School District. EZ Access to Monarch Blvd & I-25.



Trash and Recycling Included! Access to any of the four Highlands Ranch Community Association Recreational Centers (Closest is the Southridge Center) Featuring Fitness Center, Spa, Running Track, 3 Indoor Pools & 1 Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts and So Much More!!



Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Gorgeous Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Jonathan at 720.408.1144, or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



***Check out our Virtual Tour!! - https://tours.virtuance.com/1309532?a=1



Applicants must have a minimum 640 credit.

No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs & Cats Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



