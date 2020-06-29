10705 Evondale Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #906633.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,171 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, garden, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Red-Trail Park. Also nearby are Kingsoopers, Walgreens, Shops At Highlands Walk, Oakbrook Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and 470.



Nearby schools include Copper Mesa Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



