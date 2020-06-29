All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 10705 Evondale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
10705 Evondale Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:10 PM

10705 Evondale Street

10705 Evondale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10705 Evondale Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #906633.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,171 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, garden, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Red-Trail Park. Also nearby are Kingsoopers, Walgreens, Shops At Highlands Walk, Oakbrook Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and 470.

Nearby schools include Copper Mesa Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #906633.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10705 Evondale Street have any available units?
10705 Evondale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10705 Evondale Street have?
Some of 10705 Evondale Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10705 Evondale Street currently offering any rent specials?
10705 Evondale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 Evondale Street pet-friendly?
No, 10705 Evondale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 10705 Evondale Street offer parking?
Yes, 10705 Evondale Street offers parking.
Does 10705 Evondale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10705 Evondale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 Evondale Street have a pool?
No, 10705 Evondale Street does not have a pool.
Does 10705 Evondale Street have accessible units?
No, 10705 Evondale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 Evondale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10705 Evondale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10705 Evondale Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10705 Evondale Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs