10548 Wagon Box Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highlands Ranch 5 Bedroom With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch And This 5 Bedroom, 3,328 Sq. Ft. Home. Custom Paint Throughout. Formal Dining Room And Bonus Office Room Off Entrance. Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. .New Stainless Steel Refrigerator Will Be Provided. Large Living Room With Hardwood Floors & Fireplace. 4 Unusually Large Bedrooms Upstairs. They Are Ready For Your Largest Sized Bed. Upstairs Laundry Area Means No More Carrying Clothes Up And Down The Stairs. Master Bedroom Features Trey Ceiling With 5 Piece Master Bath & Large Walk In Closet. Finished Basement Has Large Media Area With Room For Your Largest TV. Private Bedroom With Full Bath Also In Basement. Easy To Maintain Backyard With Stamped Patio. Pet Friendly Home. Call For Details.



Home Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

670 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent;.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



(RLNE4234135)