All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 10548 Wagon Box Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
10548 Wagon Box Circle
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

10548 Wagon Box Circle

10548 Wagon Box Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10548 Wagon Box Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highlands Ranch 5 Bedroom With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch And This 5 Bedroom, 3,328 Sq. Ft. Home. Custom Paint Throughout. Formal Dining Room And Bonus Office Room Off Entrance. Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. .New Stainless Steel Refrigerator Will Be Provided. Large Living Room With Hardwood Floors & Fireplace. 4 Unusually Large Bedrooms Upstairs. They Are Ready For Your Largest Sized Bed. Upstairs Laundry Area Means No More Carrying Clothes Up And Down The Stairs. Master Bedroom Features Trey Ceiling With 5 Piece Master Bath & Large Walk In Closet. Finished Basement Has Large Media Area With Room For Your Largest TV. Private Bedroom With Full Bath Also In Basement. Easy To Maintain Backyard With Stamped Patio. Pet Friendly Home. Call For Details.

Home Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

Application Requirements:
670 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent;.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

(RLNE4234135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10548 Wagon Box Circle have any available units?
10548 Wagon Box Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10548 Wagon Box Circle have?
Some of 10548 Wagon Box Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10548 Wagon Box Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10548 Wagon Box Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10548 Wagon Box Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10548 Wagon Box Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10548 Wagon Box Circle offer parking?
No, 10548 Wagon Box Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10548 Wagon Box Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10548 Wagon Box Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10548 Wagon Box Circle have a pool?
No, 10548 Wagon Box Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10548 Wagon Box Circle have accessible units?
No, 10548 Wagon Box Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10548 Wagon Box Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10548 Wagon Box Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10548 Wagon Box Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10548 Wagon Box Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs