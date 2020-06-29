All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
10354 South Kelliwood Way
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

10354 South Kelliwood Way

10354 South Kelliwood Way · No Longer Available
Highlands Ranch
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

10354 South Kelliwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,200 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Grand View Trail, and Paintbrush Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Arrowwood Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School CMS, and Heritage High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10354 South Kelliwood Way have any available units?
10354 South Kelliwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10354 South Kelliwood Way have?
Some of 10354 South Kelliwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10354 South Kelliwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
10354 South Kelliwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10354 South Kelliwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10354 South Kelliwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 10354 South Kelliwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 10354 South Kelliwood Way offers parking.
Does 10354 South Kelliwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10354 South Kelliwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10354 South Kelliwood Way have a pool?
No, 10354 South Kelliwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 10354 South Kelliwood Way have accessible units?
No, 10354 South Kelliwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10354 South Kelliwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10354 South Kelliwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10354 South Kelliwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10354 South Kelliwood Way has units with air conditioning.
