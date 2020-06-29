10354 South Kelliwood Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ***



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,200 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Grand View Trail, and Paintbrush Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Arrowwood Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School CMS, and Heritage High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.