10297 Royal Eagle Street

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1478909.



This stunning home in Indigo Hills has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a total of 2,448 square feet of living space!



Step inside through the entryway where you're met with stunning vaulted ceilings. The living room is amazing with a fireplace, great for the Colorado winter nights! The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and a pantry! Amenities include air conditioning, walk in closets, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement! Parking includes a spacious 2 car garage.



Enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and clubhouse! This amazing home sits on a corner lot, has a sprinkler system, and a patio in the fenced yard where you can enjoy the Colorado sun!



Dogs up to 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit; cats may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



