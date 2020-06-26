All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

10251 South Cedaridge Court

10251 Cedaridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10251 Cedaridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent - $2,125
Deposit - $2,125
NOW
NO smokers (firm).
Pets may be possible (backyard fence is low split-rail fence)

Well maintained 2 story home with unfinished basement. Located in cul-de-sac. 2-car attached garage. 3 bedrooms up PLUS a large loft. Central air. Main floor full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Gas fireplace. Cozy yard with sprinkler system. House backs to open space and school (low split-rail fence). Easy commute to C-470, DTC and light rail to downtown. Tenants have use of community Rec Centers.

**No smokers.

**Owner may approve a pet to well qualified tenants with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pets must be over 1 year in age and no aggressive breeds.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10251 South Cedaridge Court have any available units?
10251 South Cedaridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10251 South Cedaridge Court have?
Some of 10251 South Cedaridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10251 South Cedaridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
10251 South Cedaridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10251 South Cedaridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10251 South Cedaridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 10251 South Cedaridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 10251 South Cedaridge Court offers parking.
Does 10251 South Cedaridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10251 South Cedaridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10251 South Cedaridge Court have a pool?
No, 10251 South Cedaridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 10251 South Cedaridge Court have accessible units?
No, 10251 South Cedaridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10251 South Cedaridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10251 South Cedaridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10251 South Cedaridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10251 South Cedaridge Court has units with air conditioning.
