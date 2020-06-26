10251 South Cedaridge Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent - $2,125

Deposit - $2,125

NOW

NO smokers (firm).

Pets may be possible (backyard fence is low split-rail fence)



Well maintained 2 story home with unfinished basement. Located in cul-de-sac. 2-car attached garage. 3 bedrooms up PLUS a large loft. Central air. Main floor full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Gas fireplace. Cozy yard with sprinkler system. House backs to open space and school (low split-rail fence). Easy commute to C-470, DTC and light rail to downtown. Tenants have use of community Rec Centers.



**No smokers.



**Owner may approve a pet to well qualified tenants with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pets must be over 1 year in age and no aggressive breeds.

Contact us to schedule a showing.