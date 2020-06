Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage. Large living room has vaulted ceilings for extra spacious feel and a cozy fireplace. Sequestered master bedroom includes private bathroom with plenty of closet space. Kitchen has eat in dining area with a patio door that leads to a balcony that overlooks beautiful commons area. Main floor has second two bedrooms with lots of closet space and second full bath. One of the downstairs bedrooms leads out to a private patio. Hallway has closet under stairway for additional storage. Utility room with w/d hookups. Extended two car garage that allows for extra storage.



Single Family Home. No Smoking. No cats. Dog will require non refundable pet fee and additional pet rent per month. Tenant pays electric and gas.



Greeley, CO 80634



Please call Eddie @ 970-888-1129 to set up an appointment.



