324 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glendale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Glendale
4 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Glendale
18 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Glendale
16 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
$975
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
The Rise
878 S Dexter St, Glendale, CO
Studio
$990
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light. Indoor and outdoor pools. Controlled access with on-site management. Walking distance to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Virginia Village
12 Units Available
Park Point
1045 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Large apartments with hardwood floors, air-conditioning, and a patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. A pool for convenient relaxation and exercise. Very close to the Colorado Blvd Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Cherry Creek
17 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,819
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,895
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Belcaro
224 Units Available
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,600
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1479 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Virginia Village
6 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,071
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Cherry Creek
23 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,464
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,801
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cherry Creek
86 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Belcaro
18 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,323
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Washington Virginia Vale
28 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,049
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Belcaro
64 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,184
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,331
2210 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Virginia Village
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Virginia Village
7 Units Available
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
897 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
6270 E. Minnesota Dr.
6270 East Minnesota Drive, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
953 sqft
6270 E. Minnesota Dr.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
350 S Krameria St
350 South Krameria Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1443 sqft
350 S Krameria St Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate:AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! Fully Remodeled Gorgeous 3 Bedroom with HUGE Yard! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1. VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
678 S Jasmine Way
678 South Jasmine Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2630 sqft
Super Bungalow in Virginia Village - 4 bed 2 bath Bungalow in Virginia Village a lovely established Denver neighborhood. With wood floors, an add on main floor for family room and a finished basement with a sauna.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
365 Elm Street
365 Elm Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
5284 sqft
365 Elm Street Available 06/18/20 Beautiful 5 Bed Executive Hilltop Home - Welcome home to this luxurious 5 Bed 4.
City Guide for Glendale, CO

With a population of 4,184, Glendale, Colorado is truly a cosmopolitan city in miniature. Surrounded by Denver on all sides, it boasts a huge corporate presence and is also home to Infinity Park, the unofficial home stadium for the U.S. national rugby team.

At the entrance to Glendale, Colorado, there's a sign that says "Welcome to the Village of Glendale." Once you're in town, however, you'll find that Glendale is anything but a village; in fact, it's not even a small town. Instead, you'll be greeted by what seems to be a city in miniature, with an urban skyline filled with moderate-sized skyscrapers and streets paved with retailers, service providers and everything you've come to expect from cosmopolitan city life. With a population of only 4,184 (2010 Census), Glendale is an example of how to create an ultra-modern urban city on a smaller scale, so that instead of being overwhelmed by its cosmopolitan vibe, you end up being rather charmed by it. For example, there's the state-of-the-art Infinity Park, a mega-center for a variety of sports and entertainment events. Glendale also boasts a huge corporate presence that includes headquarters for IHOP, The Disney Store, Nestle's USA, DreamWorks Animation Studio, Cigna Healthcare of California and a number of other nationally known businesses. With all this going on, Glendale manages to boast some of the best that Colorado has to offer -- and that's saying a lot -- in terms of lovely homes, attractive rental units, beautiful city parks and urban biking trails. It's also surrounded on all sides by Denver, so the joys of big-city life are literally minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glendale, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glendale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

