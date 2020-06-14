324 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with hardwood floors
At the entrance to Glendale, Colorado, there's a sign that says "Welcome to the Village of Glendale." Once you're in town, however, you'll find that Glendale is anything but a village; in fact, it's not even a small town. Instead, you'll be greeted by what seems to be a city in miniature, with an urban skyline filled with moderate-sized skyscrapers and streets paved with retailers, service providers and everything you've come to expect from cosmopolitan city life. With a population of only 4,184 (2010 Census), Glendale is an example of how to create an ultra-modern urban city on a smaller scale, so that instead of being overwhelmed by its cosmopolitan vibe, you end up being rather charmed by it. For example, there's the state-of-the-art Infinity Park, a mega-center for a variety of sports and entertainment events. Glendale also boasts a huge corporate presence that includes headquarters for IHOP, The Disney Store, Nestle's USA, DreamWorks Animation Studio, Cigna Healthcare of California and a number of other nationally known businesses. With all this going on, Glendale manages to boast some of the best that Colorado has to offer -- and that's saying a lot -- in terms of lovely homes, attractive rental units, beautiful city parks and urban biking trails. It's also surrounded on all sides by Denver, so the joys of big-city life are literally minutes away. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glendale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.