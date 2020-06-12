/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
217 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
Glendale
33 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Glendale
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
954 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Glendale
6 Units Available
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
954 sqft
Stylish faux wood flooring. Patio or balcony for private outdoor space. Across the street from Infinity Park.
Cherry Creek
20 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Belcaro
21 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Cherry Creek
20 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Cherry Creek
11 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1187 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Virginia Village
20 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Cherry Creek
23 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Washington Virginia Vale
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Cherry Creek
20 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Cherry Creek
92 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Belcaro
225 Units Available
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1479 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Belcaro
65 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1596 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
180 Cook Street #105
180 Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1183 sqft
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo. Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.
Hampden
13 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
University Park
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
East Colfax
11 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
Five Points
26 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Cheesman Park
9 Units Available
Nuvo
1211 Vine St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
920 sqft
Beautiful location near Denver Botanic Gardens and Cheesman Park. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, private balconies and granite counters. Amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and garage.
Downtown Denver
30 Units Available
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Hampden
4 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Lowry Field
15 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1239 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
