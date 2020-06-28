4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B

Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Glendale - Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Cedar Point in Glendale. This property has been updated and will not disappoint! Vaulted ceiling with an abundance of natural light from the large windows give this condo a spacious and warm feel.The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash and gorgeous cabinets. Kitchen opens into separate eating area. Master bedroom has an adjoining, private bathroom. Upstairs is a cozy loft - ideal for an office or study. 1 car garage detached. Front Patio is surrounded by mature landscaping and is a perfect place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. Located near shopping, dining, entertainment and public transportation. This property will not last so book your showing today! NO Pets Allowed.



(RLNE5116593)