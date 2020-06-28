All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B

4816 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4816 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Glendale - Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Cedar Point in Glendale. This property has been updated and will not disappoint! Vaulted ceiling with an abundance of natural light from the large windows give this condo a spacious and warm feel.The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash and gorgeous cabinets. Kitchen opens into separate eating area. Master bedroom has an adjoining, private bathroom. Upstairs is a cozy loft - ideal for an office or study. 1 car garage detached. Front Patio is surrounded by mature landscaping and is a perfect place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. Located near shopping, dining, entertainment and public transportation. This property will not last so book your showing today! NO Pets Allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B have any available units?
4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B have?
Some of 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B offers parking.
Does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B have a pool?
No, 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 E Kentucky Ave, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
