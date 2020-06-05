1100 S. Bellaire St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d638dba056 ---- Bellaire Plaza offers studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. These apartments have been updated with new paint and carpeting. Select units have a wood-burning fireplace and a balcony or deck. Enjoy on-site laundry, a beautifully landscaped inner courtyard and reserved parking. Bellaire Plaza is located in the Glendale neighborhood, near shopping, schools, restaurants and parks. Cherry Creek Shopping district is nearby, as are ModMarket, Whole Foods, Wahoo’s Fish Taco, and Smashburger. It’s just a short walk to the Cherry Creek bike path and Garland Park. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Controlled Access Courtyard Disposal Fireplace (Gas), Select Units Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds