Glendale, CO
1100 S. Bellaire St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1100 S. Bellaire St.

1100 South Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

1100 South Bellaire Street, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d638dba056 ---- Bellaire Plaza offers studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. These apartments have been updated with new paint and carpeting. Select units have a wood-burning fireplace and a balcony or deck. Enjoy on-site laundry, a beautifully landscaped inner courtyard and reserved parking. Bellaire Plaza is located in the Glendale neighborhood, near shopping, schools, restaurants and parks. Cherry Creek Shopping district is nearby, as are ModMarket, Whole Foods, Wahoo&rsquo;s Fish Taco, and Smashburger. It&rsquo;s just a short walk to the Cherry Creek bike path and Garland Park. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Controlled Access Courtyard Disposal Fireplace (Gas), Select Units Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 S. Bellaire St. have any available units?
1100 S. Bellaire St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 1100 S. Bellaire St. have?
Some of 1100 S. Bellaire St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S. Bellaire St. currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S. Bellaire St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S. Bellaire St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 S. Bellaire St. is pet friendly.
Does 1100 S. Bellaire St. offer parking?
Yes, 1100 S. Bellaire St. does offer parking.
Does 1100 S. Bellaire St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 S. Bellaire St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S. Bellaire St. have a pool?
No, 1100 S. Bellaire St. does not have a pool.
Does 1100 S. Bellaire St. have accessible units?
No, 1100 S. Bellaire St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S. Bellaire St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 S. Bellaire St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 S. Bellaire St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 S. Bellaire St. has units with air conditioning.
