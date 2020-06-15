All apartments in Fort Collins
Wheaton

4545 Wheaton Dr · (970) 204-1139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished condo in a great location!

2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos.

Available June 1, 2020

Easy access to shopping & I-25.

Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.

Comfortable layout with A/C, eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry & living room with gas fireplace.

East-facing balcony that overlooks clubhouse with extra storage.

1 car garage included.

Enjoy pool, fitness room, hot tub & clubhouse.

All utilities and basic cable package included in rent.

Minimum 3 month lease to start, then month or month lease negotiable.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see the location and if the neighborhood meets your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment (970)204-1139.

To view all our available properties, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or change this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wheaton have any available units?
Wheaton has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does Wheaton have?
Some of Wheaton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wheaton currently offering any rent specials?
Wheaton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wheaton pet-friendly?
No, Wheaton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does Wheaton offer parking?
Yes, Wheaton does offer parking.
Does Wheaton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wheaton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wheaton have a pool?
Yes, Wheaton has a pool.
Does Wheaton have accessible units?
No, Wheaton does not have accessible units.
Does Wheaton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wheaton has units with dishwashers.
