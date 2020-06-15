Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Fully Furnished condo in a great location!



2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos.



Available June 1, 2020



Easy access to shopping & I-25.



Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.



Comfortable layout with A/C, eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry & living room with gas fireplace.



East-facing balcony that overlooks clubhouse with extra storage.



1 car garage included.



Enjoy pool, fitness room, hot tub & clubhouse.



All utilities and basic cable package included in rent.



Minimum 3 month lease to start, then month or month lease negotiable.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see the location and if the neighborhood meets your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment (970)204-1139.



To view all our available properties, visit www.youlerealty.com.



We reserve the right to edit or change this posting at any time.