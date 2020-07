Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments green community hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving roommate matching smoke-free community

The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU. The community provides easy access to campus and nearby old town Fort Collins and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Horsetooth Reservoir and Spring Canyon Community Park. At The Social at Stadium Walk, the possibilities are endless! Please call today to schedule your personal tour.