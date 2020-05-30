All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

851 Baum A

851 Baum Street · No Longer Available
Location

851 Baum Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Old Town North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
851 Baum A - 851 Baum A Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Fully Furnished Old Town North Home - This 2BR/3BA end-unit is fully furnished and perfect for someone who is checking out the area or just wants a lock and go place to call home. This Mountain Modern model is an upgraded style w/traditionally natural elements. Featuring a generous sized floor plan & 2 car attached garage. Stained wood trim & cabinetry, slate & stone elements, oil rubbed bronze custom fixtures, engineered hardwood, solid slab granite kitchen counter tops, quartz bathroom counter tops, s/s appliances, maple cabinets, & unique color palettes. Close to Old Town, breweries, parks, & bike trails. Call The Source today

(RLNE5968140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Baum A have any available units?
851 Baum A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Baum A have?
Some of 851 Baum A's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Baum A currently offering any rent specials?
851 Baum A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Baum A pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Baum A is pet friendly.
Does 851 Baum A offer parking?
Yes, 851 Baum A offers parking.
Does 851 Baum A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Baum A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Baum A have a pool?
No, 851 Baum A does not have a pool.
Does 851 Baum A have accessible units?
No, 851 Baum A does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Baum A have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Baum A does not have units with dishwashers.
