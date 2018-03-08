All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 850 S. Overland Trail #13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
850 S. Overland Trail #13
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

850 S. Overland Trail #13

850 South Overland Trail · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

850 South Overland Trail, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 850 S. Overland Trail #13 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pet friendly condo available JUNE 2020 - Modern Condo near foothills and Hughes Stadium. 3 beds + master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. 2 car garage, laundry room, and outdoor patio included. HOA takes care of your yard! Rent includes water, sewer and trash! Call today for info!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily) is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3881961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 S. Overland Trail #13 have any available units?
850 S. Overland Trail #13 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 S. Overland Trail #13 have?
Some of 850 S. Overland Trail #13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 S. Overland Trail #13 currently offering any rent specials?
850 S. Overland Trail #13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 S. Overland Trail #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 S. Overland Trail #13 is pet friendly.
Does 850 S. Overland Trail #13 offer parking?
Yes, 850 S. Overland Trail #13 does offer parking.
Does 850 S. Overland Trail #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 S. Overland Trail #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 S. Overland Trail #13 have a pool?
No, 850 S. Overland Trail #13 does not have a pool.
Does 850 S. Overland Trail #13 have accessible units?
No, 850 S. Overland Trail #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 S. Overland Trail #13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 S. Overland Trail #13 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 850 S. Overland Trail #13?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity