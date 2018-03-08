850 S. Overland Trail #13

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pet friendly condo available JUNE 2020 - Modern Condo near foothills and Hughes Stadium. 3 beds + master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. 2 car garage, laundry room, and outdoor patio included. HOA takes care of your yard! Rent includes water, sewer and trash! Call today for info!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily) is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE3881961)