Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
830 Powderhorn Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

830 Powderhorn Dr

830 Powderhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

830 Powderhorn Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Woodwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1st-- 3 bed/2 bath-- $1850/month

1 dog negotiable

-Wood burning fireplace
-Fenced yard
-Newer flooring
-Updated appliances
-Finished basement with plenty of storage
-Air conditioning
-Washer/dryer included
-Master bedroom with walk-in closet
-Attached 2 car garage

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Powderhorn Dr have any available units?
830 Powderhorn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Powderhorn Dr have?
Some of 830 Powderhorn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Powderhorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
830 Powderhorn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Powderhorn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Powderhorn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 830 Powderhorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 830 Powderhorn Dr does offer parking.
Does 830 Powderhorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Powderhorn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Powderhorn Dr have a pool?
No, 830 Powderhorn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 830 Powderhorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 830 Powderhorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Powderhorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Powderhorn Dr has units with dishwashers.
