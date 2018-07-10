830 Powderhorn Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available August 1st-- 3 bed/2 bath-- $1850/month



1 dog negotiable



-Wood burning fireplace

-Fenced yard

-Newer flooring

-Updated appliances

-Finished basement with plenty of storage

-Air conditioning

-Washer/dryer included

-Master bedroom with walk-in closet

-Attached 2 car garage



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.



We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.