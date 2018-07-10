830 Powderhorn Dr

Amenities
Available August 1st-- 3 bed/2 bath-- $1850/month
1 dog negotiable
-Wood burning fireplace
-Fenced yard
-Newer flooring
-Updated appliances
-Finished basement with plenty of storage
-Air conditioning
-Washer/dryer included
-Master bedroom with walk-in closet
-Attached 2 car garage
If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.
We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.
To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.
We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.