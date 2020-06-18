Amenities
828 Timber Lane Available 08/05/20 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Pet Friendly home Available August 2020! - Two separate living areas, incredible front and back yards for Colorado living, close to CSU, mature landscaping, all appliances included clothes washer and dryer, call for a tour today! Pet-friendly.
My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803
Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)
Prices and availability subject to change
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE4732859)