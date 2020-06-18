All apartments in Fort Collins
828 Timber Lane

828 Timber Lane · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
Location

828 Timber Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 828 Timber Lane · Avail. Aug 5

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2219 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
828 Timber Lane Available 08/05/20 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Pet Friendly home Available August 2020! - Two separate living areas, incredible front and back yards for Colorado living, close to CSU, mature landscaping, all appliances included clothes washer and dryer, call for a tour today! Pet-friendly.

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4732859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Timber Lane have any available units?
828 Timber Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Timber Lane have?
Some of 828 Timber Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Timber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
828 Timber Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Timber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Timber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 828 Timber Lane offer parking?
No, 828 Timber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 828 Timber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Timber Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Timber Lane have a pool?
No, 828 Timber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 828 Timber Lane have accessible units?
No, 828 Timber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Timber Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Timber Lane has units with dishwashers.
